Jan. 12 | Kohl Center
BEHIND THE BENCH
Neenah native John Wroblewski is in his third season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, which operates under-17 and under-18 teams of 23 elite-level American players. He was one of the players on the program’s inaugural roster in 1997 before a collegiate career at Notre Dame.
FIRST STAR
Despite a small frame, right wing Cole Caufield is a five-star Badgers recruit who could be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He scored 54 goals in 59 games for the NTDP last season, one off Auston Matthews’ program single-season record.
SCOUTING REPORT
The national program is headlined by forward Jack Hughes, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next summer’s draft. The center started the season with Badgers recruits on his wings in Caufield and Alex Turcotte, another player projected as a first-round selection. Hughes is the brother of Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes, a 2018 first-round pick. Badgers recruit Owen Lindmark, a forward, also plays for the Under-18 Team.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers have won five of the six meetings against the Under-18 Team, but in the 2014-15 season Matthews scored twice and Luke Kunin and Matthew Tkachuk each added a goal in the Americans’ 4-1 victory.