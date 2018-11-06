Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 6, 2018 @ 10:03 pm
1,756 of 3,676 precincts..........48%
Tammy Baldwin, Dem (i) 754,603..........57%
Leah Vukmir, GOP 576,792..........43%
