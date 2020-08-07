Tyrone Cratic Williams: Flip red to blue at all cost — nothing else matters

Everyone in this race is pushing for progressive policies by taking different routes to the same end game. This is what sets me apart: I am a Black police officer, financial literacy and workforce development expert serving in the very city I grew up in. I grew up in extreme poverty, experienced gun violence, witnessed police misconduct, fell into crippling debt, lived in food deserts, went through the social service system, had drug addiction tear apart my family, lived through massive trauma and still persevered. I use my voice and platforms to combat the injustices and corrupt systems that continue to plague Black and brown bodies in Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin.
I have made it my mission in life to provide opportunities for my community members — especially those from similar backgrounds as myself — so that they can achieve successes far beyond what they may think possible. I do not and will not speak for the people in my community, but I will bring them to the table so they can speak for themselves and make effective change in their vision. This isn’t a campaign motto, this is my life.
This unique combination of skills and experience will be a powerful tool to fight gerrymandering. Building up new leaders, mentoring and fundraising is critical to flipping seats from red to blue around the state. To achieve this we need leaders who can connect with people of various backgrounds, careers, race and socio-economic status. We also need leaders who have firsthand, expert knowledge and personal experiences with the most crucial issues facing our state and nation. My background and abilities allow me to enter spaces, mobilize and relate to diverse groups on an empathetic and cultural level that my colleagues cannot. My deep knowledge as an expert practitioner in the criminal justice, social service, health care, education and housing systems allows me to be the best representative for my community’s needs.
We have to break away from traditional molds in order to win this state back. Wisconsin needs fighters to attack the GOP in ways never seen before and in ways they can’t defend. The GOP cannot challenge my skills, testimony and knowledge of the racist systems at play and what needs to be done for equitable reform. The GOP has proven time and time again they don’t care about the quality of life for Wisconsin’s citizens, especially during this pandemic. We need leaders who can go into a red district, address the underlying human issues and flip them blue. I am that leader.
My experience as a Black police officer has allowed me to write some of the most progressive reforms in the country. I already met with Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod, who sponsored Colorado’s historic police reform bill that ended qualified immunity, increased accountability and reporting transparency among other reforms. Wisconsin needs DNA level police reform, and I will bring that change on day one.
I plan to create equitable frameworks so municipalities, like Madison, can push for innovative measures, funding structures and hiring practices with their police departments, social services, housing and career development opportunities to positively impact the most vulnerable populations at the end of the day. You can visit my website tyroneforwisconsin.com or Facebook page, Tyrone for Wisconsin, for more on my policies and frameworks.
If we cannot beat gerrymandering and draw neutral lines, none of these campaign policies will mean anything. Make the change we need, vote Tyrone Cratic Williams on or before Aug. 11.
