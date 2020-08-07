Tyrone Cratic Williams: Flip red to blue at all cost — nothing else matters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Everyone in this race is pushing for progressive policies by taking different routes to the same end game. This is what sets me apart: I am a Black police officer, financial literacy and workforce development expert serving in the very city I grew up in. I grew up in extreme poverty, experienced gun violence, witnessed police misconduct, fell into crippling debt, lived in food deserts, went through the social service system, had drug addiction tear apart my family, lived through massive trauma and still persevered. I use my voice and platforms to combat the injustices and corrupt systems that continue to plague Black and brown bodies in Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin.

I have made it my mission in life to provide opportunities for my community members — especially those from similar backgrounds as myself — so that they can achieve successes far beyond what they may think possible. I do not and will not speak for the people in my community, but I will bring them to the table so they can speak for themselves and make effective change in their vision. This isn’t a campaign motto, this is my life.