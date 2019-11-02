Freshman forward | 6-7, 214
Lakeville, Minnesota
Scouting report: As a fifth-grader, Wahl wrote down 10 goals he wanted to achieve in life. No. 7 on that list: play for the Badgers. He’ll have a chance to do that as early as this season, because the coaching staff views him as a player who will find a role somewhere in the rotation. Wahl set the Lakeville North record for career rebounds with 905 and finished third all-time with 1,397 points. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist as a senior after averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. “I’m a defensive-minded person,” he said, “and I just feel like (the Badgers) value smart basketball players who are able to grind it out on defense.”
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Michael Jordan.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sushi Express.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @tjwahl01, @tjwahl01