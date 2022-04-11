Tyler Schluter, jr., Columbus

The Cardinals' lone sectional qualifier last year, Schluter carded a 25-over 97 at Prairie du Chien Country Club and was well out of the mix for a D2 state berth. That postseason experience should help him this spring, and he'll be teamed at the top of the lineup with Corey Vick, an under-the-radar senior who coach Bruce Zahn said could be among the best in the Capitol Conference.