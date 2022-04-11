Tyler Schick, jr., Sun Prairie

A sixth-place finisher at sectionals, Schick was able to make it through as an individual qualifier. He tied for 66th in the D1 tourney at Wild Rock, posting a 14-over-par 86 in the first round and following with 9-over 81 for a 36-hole total of 23-over 167.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today