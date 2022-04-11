 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Schick, jr., Sun Prairie

  • 0
Tyler Schick

Sun Prairie's Tyler Schick watches his tee shot on the first hole at Wild Rock in Wisconsin Dells during the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on June 14, 2021.

A sixth-place finisher at sectionals, Schick was able to make it through as an individual qualifier. He tied for 66th in the D1 tourney at Wild Rock, posting a 14-over-par 86 in the first round and following with 9-over 81 for a 36-hole total of 23-over 167. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics