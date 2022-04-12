 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyler Nelson, sr., Waunakee

Waunakee's Tyler Nelson is pictured in a match against Madison Memorial's Kevin Li on April 20, 2019, at Ripp Park in Waunakee.

The No. 8 seed at 2021 state and a verbal commit to UW-Whitewater, Nelson a strong final year after falling 6-4, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Nolan Kubiak from Neenah in the round of 16 last season. Nelson was 15-3 last season. Fellow senior Caden Collins will be the No. 2 singles player, though he went 3-3 when playing in the top flight in 2021 and finished 17-8 overall. 

