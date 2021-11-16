 Skip to main content
Tyler Kreft, sr., G, Madison Memorial
Madison Memorial goalie Tyler Kreft blocks a shot by West Salem/Bangor's Keagan Solberg in the second period Saturday. Kreft finished with 28 saves.

The senior goalie had an impressive jump from an .841 save percentage as a freshman (153 saves on 182 shots) to .924 (279 saves on 302 shots) as a sophomore in 2019-20, despite facing more than 100 more shots. Like many other Madison-area players, he’ll have to brush off the rust from not playing competitively last year. He will anchor the defense, along with returning senior defenders Sam Knight and Matt Statz, for a Memorial team projected to be in the middle of the pack to bottom half of the conference by Big Eight coaches.

