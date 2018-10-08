Sophomore | 6-2, 195
Barrington, Illinois
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Fifth-round pick, No. 133 overall, of the Florida Panthers in 2017.
Stats: 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points, minus-2 in 37 collegiate games played.
Scouting report: Perhaps the most truly defensive defenseman on the roster, Inamoto received the team award for most improved player over the course of last season. The team is careful to have him use a physical style of play without letting it go over the edge into something that’ll get him sent to the penalty box. Inamoto was second on the team last season with 18 penalties and 47 penalty minutes.
Find Inamoto on Twitter: @InamotoTyler