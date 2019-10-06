Junior
6-2, 198
Barrington, Ill.
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Fifth-round pick, No. 133 overall, of the Florida Panthers in 2017.
Stats: 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points in 71 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Known to be intense on the ice, Inamoto led the team in penalties last season. He has proven to be one of the most defensive defensemen over his first two seasons, and he ranked second on the team with 65 blocked shots last year. He was paired with Kalynuk for most of last season but finished a team-worst minus-10.
On Twitter and Instagram: @InamotoTyler, @tylerinamoto5.