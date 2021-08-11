 Skip to main content
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove

Dahlhauser was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the AP All-State team for the alternate season in the spring. He also was a WFCA All-Region selection last spring at defensive back. The 5-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser had a team-high 59 tackles, including 44 solo takedowns, and totaled six tackles for loss, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns.

