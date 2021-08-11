 Skip to main content
Tyler Buechner, jr., RB, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Buechner had a breakout sophomore campaign during the alternate fall season and Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld expects Buechner to be a threat on offense due to his speed, quickness and vision. He rushed for 277 yards and three scores over four games.

