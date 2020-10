Tyler Biadasz made his first career start for the Cowboys, whose offensive line injuries are mounting. But Biadasz and the Dallas line did enough to help win a shootout against the visiting Giants, with a field goal as time expired lifting them to a 37-34 win. Dallas tallied 402 yards of offense, including 276 in the air. Biadasz had to deal with multiple quarterbacks after starter Dak Prescott was injured on a scramble.