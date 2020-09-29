Tyler Biadasz – Cowboys

The Cowboys suffered their second tough loss of the season, but former Badgers center Tyler Biadasz got the first extended action of his career. Biadasz, last year’s Rimington Trophy winner, entered the game late in the second quarter and played the rest of the way. With Biadasz in the lineup, Dallas scored two second-half touchdowns and tallied a field goal. Dallas hasn’t announced its O-line for Week 4, but Biadasz may be in line for his first NFL start soon.