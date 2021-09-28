 Skip to main content
Tyler Biadasz — Cowboys
Eagles Cowboys Football

The former Badgers center has started to find his footing in the NFL, and he helped the Cowboys to a 41-21 win over division rival Philadelphia on Monday night. Biadasz and the Dallas offense line opening up running room to the tune of 160 yards and two touchdowns.

