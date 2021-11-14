 Skip to main content
Tyla Staude, sr., G/F, Fort Atkinson
Tyla Staude, sr., G/F, Fort Atkinson

Staude is the other half of the Blackhawks' returning dynamic scoring duo, as her 12.7 points per game would have led almost every other team in the conference last season. This effort from the 5-foot-8 senior followed a sophomore season that earned her an all-conference honorable mention when she averaged 11.4 points in 23 games played.

