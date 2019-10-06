Junior
6-2, 195
Madison
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points in 66 career games for Harvard from 2016 to 2018.
Scouting report: Two of the unknowns with the Badgers this season are where Pelton-Byce will fit into the lineup after showing at Harvard he could be a valuable contributor at left wing, and how long it'll take him to get to his best after sitting out last season. UW used him in power-play situations in exhibition games.