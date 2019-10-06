Sophomore
6-1, 198
Eau Claire
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Third-round pick, No. 73 overall, of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018.
Stats: 4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Willing to deliver a hit at just about any point, Emberson partnered with K'Andre Miller for most of last season to make a strong defensive pair. Emberson was a dependable player for coaches, even if it took them a while for him to understand how much he should trust himself in the defensive zone.