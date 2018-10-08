Freshman | 6-1, 195
Eau Claire
Age at start of season: 18.
NHL: Third-round pick, No. 73 overall, of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018.
Stats: 4 goals, 23 assists, 27 points in 61 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team.
Scouting report: Emberson has been described as miserable to compete against because he’s an elite defender who blocks shots and plays physically. Compared to some other defensemen in the 2018 NHL draft class, he doesn’t have as many attributes that jump off the page but plays a steady game that earns a coach’s trust. Offense isn’t a huge part of his game, but he has shown good hands around the net and an understanding of when to jump into the play.
Find Emberson on Twitter: @t_emberson