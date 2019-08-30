Alabama and Clemson have faced off in three of the past four College Football Playoff title games and they’re favored to meet again.
The Tigers have won two of the past three titles and return 11 starters from a 2018 squad that went 15-0.
The Crimson Tide have 13 starters back from a team that went 14-1. They’re seeking their sixth national title in a span of 11 seasons.
The outsider that has the best chance of breaking up the Alabama-Clemson domination is Georgia, which took a small step backward last season (11-3) after dropping a heartbreaker to Alabama for the 2017-18 championship.