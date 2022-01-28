Tags
Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn got devastating news from his home state earlier this week. “We’re all grieving,” his father, Greg Hepburn, said.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
“I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Kelly Sheffield said. Now Gulce Guctekin is joining the Badgers.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
What can he bring to the Badgers offense and what will his role be aplus other questions about Bobby Engram, UW's offensive coordinator target.
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
Michael Zeimet works as a clerical assistant for the state Department of Transportation's west Madison Department of Motor Vehicles office.
