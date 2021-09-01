TWICE AS NICE

While Big Ten teams got accustomed to playing back-to-back matches in the COVID-impacted spring season, Sheffield was not looking for a Dayton doubleheader when he started assembling his schedule.
He said a number of other schools had agreed to be the fourth in a tournament, only to pull out for various reasons. As the options dried up, the schools decided to double their fun. UW will play at Dayton next season.
Flyers coach Tim Horsmon also received a little other incentive. “Tim held out and he’s probably getting one of the richest guarantees in the history of volleyball,” Sheffield said.