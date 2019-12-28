1. TURNOVER TROUBLES

The Packers’ formula for success for so much of the season was simple: Don’t beat ourselves. From winning the turnover battle to committing fewer penalties than their opponents, the approach has worked well.
All three of the Packers’ losses — to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3 and at the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 — had one thing in common: The Packers failed to win the turnover battle. They were minus-2 against the Eagles, even against the Chargers and minus-1 against the 49ers.
Remarkably, the Packers actually won the other two games in which they lost the turnover battle: Their 23-22 win over the Lions at home on Oct. 14, when they were minus-3, and their 23-10 win at Minnesota on Monday, when they were minus-2.
It was miraculous that the Packers managed to go into halftime on Monday night only trailing 10-9 after committing three — and almost four — turnovers in the first half. From Aaron Jones’ fumble to Aaron Rodgers’ interception to Davante Adams’ fumble, the Packers gave the Vikings every chance to run away with the game. Instead, they survived, although what was nearly a fourth turnover — a fumble by Jimmy Graham near the sideline that was recovered by Geronimo Allison and initially ruled to have happened after Graham went out of bounds — could have been disastrous late in the half.
The Packers did get a takeaway of their own on Kevin King’s fifth interception of the season (above), but the Packers know they won’t last long in the one-and-done world of postseason play if they give up the football. Getting back on track in that department starts with this game against the Lions.
“That’s going to be an added emphasis,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re going to have to do a great job. Some of our drill work (was) aimed at making sure our guys are carrying that ball the right way. Five points of pressure, wrist above the elbow, high and tight. Our guys, we have to get back to that and always be mindful of that. That could have a huge impact on the game. That did have a huge impact on the game.
“(But) it’s always better when you can learn from your mistakes when you win and not cost you. But when stuff like that happens, it can cost you, and I think our guys will be mindful of that.”