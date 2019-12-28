1. TURNOVER TROUBLES

The Packers’ formula for success for so much of the season was simple: Don’t beat ourselves. From winning the turnover battle to committing fewer penalties than their opponents, the approach has worked well.

All three of the Packers’ losses — to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3 and at the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24 — had one thing in common: The Packers failed to win the turnover battle. They were minus-2 against the Eagles, even against the Chargers and minus-1 against the 49ers.

Remarkably, the Packers actually won the other two games in which they lost the turnover battle: Their 23-22 win over the Lions at home on Oct. 14, when they were minus-3, and their 23-10 win at Minnesota on Monday, when they were minus-2.