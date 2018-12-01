The Packers enter the game ranked No. 10 in overall defense but with a measly 12 takeaways. Only five teams – Baltimore (eight), Tennessee (nine), Detroit (10), Atlanta (10) and Oakland (11) – have fewer, and those teams are a combined 21-34 on the season.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, having run the New York Jets defense (2009-’12) and Buffalo Bills defense (2013), has had only one unit that finished a season with fewer than 30 takeaways. This could be his second.
“We haven’t done a good enough job of it,” said Pettine, whose unit has six interceptions and six fumble recoveries. “That’s something that we emphasize every week. We drill it, we talk about it, we show clips of it. That’s something that we have to have that mentality and continue to develop it and take it a step forward. We have to take the ball away. You get in these close games and that’s the difference. We all know the No. 1 statistic to determine the winner outside of the score is the turnover margin. That’s a point that we keep driving home and we’ve got to do a better job taking the ball away.”
Unlike many coaches, Pettine acknowledged there is some luck involved, but bad luck is no excuse for such a low number he said. The Cardinals come in having turned the ball over 22 times, with only two teams (the Jets with 23 and Tampa Bay with 29) having given the ball away more.
“It happens. I don’t want to say we’ve been unlucky, but I think you create it yourself,” Pettine said. “To date, we haven’t been good enough.”