Tundraland
How long does a tub-to-shower conversion take? 

Honestly, the answer to this frequently asked question depends on a number of factors. Before you move on to the next tab in your research collection, let us explain. A tub-to-shower conversion is a service that essentially removes the existing tub from your bathtub/shower combo and replaces it with a standalone shower system. In short, it’s a process with a lot of moving pieces. All that being said, it is possible for some contractors to complete a tub-to-shower conversion in as little as 24 hours. For homeowners in Wisconsin, that pro is Tundraland.

Call Today, Enjoy a New Bathroom Tomorrow

Going days without a functional bathroom is not fun, especially if it’s your only bathroom. So, it only makes sense that you’d want to find a service that’s efficient without being shoddy. That’s one of the many reasons why Tundraland has mastered the art of bathroom remodeling. Our wet-area bath/shower installations are streamlined and seamless, ensuring you get the bathroom of your dreams without the wait. Not only are our tub-to-shower conversions performed quickly, but they are completed with top-notch, American-made products that are:

  • Low-maintenance
  • Durable
  • Customizable

There is truly no better formula for a shower system! What’s more, our showers can be personalized for improved bathroom safety thanks to accessories like grab bars and low-entry thresholds.

Want to learn more about our installation process? Reach out to Tundraland today to schedule a consultation!

