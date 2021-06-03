Paid Content

How long does a tub-to-shower conversion take?

Honestly, the answer to this frequently asked question depends on a number of factors. Before you move on to the next tab in your research collection, let us explain. A tub-to-shower conversion is a service that essentially removes the existing tub from your bathtub/shower combo and replaces it with a standalone shower system. In short, it’s a process with a lot of moving pieces. All that being said, it is possible for some contractors to complete a tub-to-shower conversion in as little as 24 hours. For homeowners in Wisconsin, that pro is Tundraland.

Call Today, Enjoy a New Bathroom Tomorrow