After more than two decades on the sidelines, former UW athlete Mel Tucker (above) finally gets a chance to call a program his own.
Tucker, 47, inherits a Colorado outfit that has finished with a losing record in 12 of the past 13 seasons. He takes over for Mike MacIntyre, who went 30-44 in six seasons.
A member of Barry Alvarez’s first recruiting class at UW in 1990, Tucker was a four-year letterwinner at safety for the Badgers. He has 22 seasons of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL, and served as the interim coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the final five games of the 2011 regular season.
Tucker spent the previous three seasons as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He’s helped two programs — Ohio State in 2002 and Alabama in 2015 — win national titles. Alvarez even interviewed Tucker in 2012 when he was searching for a replacement for Bret Bielema. “He’s smooth, he’s articulate, he’s very knowledgeable,” Alvarez said of Tucker in 2015.