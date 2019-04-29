TRISTAN LUNEAU 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Luneau Position: DefensemanHometown: Victoriaville, Quebec 2018-19 team: Trois-Rivières Estacades (QMAAA) Date committed: April 29, 2019 (15)Earliest arrival at UW: 2022 On Twitter: @TristanLuneau Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Tristan Luneau Sport Twitter Defenseman Uw Date Victoriaville Hometown Most Popular Family closes its Verona and Sun Prairie restaurants Plain Talk: Scott Walker's refusal to grant pardons failed people, like Eric Pizer, who deserved a second chance Story of Packers draft pick Ka'dar Hollman 'one of determination and grit' Projecting the Badgers' 2019 depth chart More youth, opioid epidemic seen as factors in increase in police calls to Madison libraries Recommended promotion Spend a Monday night at the Majestic with JULIA MICHAELS! promotion Win tickets to see THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS! Print Ads Ad Vault 3734498.pdf Apr 23, 2019 Ad Vault 3736059.pdf Apr 25, 2019 Ad Vault 3735965.pdf Apr 24, 2019 Ad Vault 3734733.pdf Apr 24, 2019 Ad Vault 3735070.pdf Apr 25, 2019 Ad Vault 3734801.pdf Apr 26, 2019 Ad Vault 3736635.pdf Apr 26, 2019 Ad Vault 3734165.pdf Apr 23, 2019 Ad Vault 3728172.pdf Apr 23, 2019 Ad Vault 3736026.pdf Apr 26, 2019