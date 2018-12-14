While the Bears’ defense might’ve been the primary reason for Chicago’s 15-6 victory over the previously unstoppable Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night, the game’s only touchdown was a doozy – a trick play Bears coach Matt Nagy calls “Santa’s Sleigh.” It had quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the field with – get this – four defensive linemen and one backup offensive linemen as the five so-called “skill position” players and ended in Trubisky throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to reserve tackle Bradley Sowell.
While the Packers defense probably doesn’t have to worry about Nagy dialing up that same play again for a second straight week, Nagy has run gadget plays all season long and Green Bay has to expect the unexpected.
“It’s a perfect example of the creativity there,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said of last week’s touchdown. “We have our basic principles and we know playing them in Chicago is a perfect example. You’re going to play certain teams where a good chunk of what you see that week is going to be unscouted. You have to have comprehensive roles in each defense that can handle any situation, and I think it’s important that you fall back on those. If you get an unconventional look, you have to know how to get lined up to it.
“(Those plays create) the split-second hesitation because it’s big people and it’s just something that’s not conventional. So, that’s something you try to prepare your guys for. It’s going to fall back on our core principles. And hopefully, that gets it done for you.”