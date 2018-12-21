Philbin pretended to take exception to the suggestion that he should pull out all the stops from the Packers’ offensive playbook and start dialing up trick plays – “Are you trying to say I’m conservative?” he quipped – during the final two games. The notion that the Packers have nothing to lose since they’re out of contention so he should try to get creative didn’t really sit well with Philbin, who hadn’t called plays in a regular-season NFL game before taking over for Mike McCarthy earlier this month.
“Whatever we have to do to win a football game is what we’re going to do. Again, it doesn’t really change,” Philbin said. “The job since Day 1 has been to put the players in a position to be successful. If that means double reverse, great. If that means a dive play, great. I’m not as much worried about the plays as I am (worried about) the mindset our players have for the game and the energy and the passion they bring to the game. I think if we have that, then the plays become better calls, right?
“As you know, my inclination is, let’s give the players a clean play that has a reasonable chance of succeeding as opposed to, ‘Joe Philbin is going to out-trick the New York Jets 27 times on Sunday.’ I’m not really focused on that part of it. I’m focused on, ‘Let’s play good sound Green Bay Packers football, let’s get our linemen on the right people, let’s get the ball in the hands of our players that can make a play. Let’s protect our quarterback.
“The starting point is Green Bay Packers football: Let’s play as a team, let’s play sound, let’s play tough, let’s be smart, let’s hang onto the football, let’s try to take it away. Those are the things that I think at the end of the day we’ll be talking about.”