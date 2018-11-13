Brian Bowen

Brian Bowen Sr. arrives at federal court Oct. 4, 2018, in New York. When Brian Bowen Jr., one of America's brightest high school basketball stars, announced in June 2017 that he would attend the University of Louisville, a school that had not been on anyone's radar as his possible destination, sportswriters called it a coup that "came out of nowhere." In a trial that began in October, federal prosecutors argued that the signing wasn't luck at all but the result of a payoff to the elder Bowen.

It’s been more than a year since news broke regarding the FBI’s probe into corruption in college basketball recruiting. One federal trial has taken place, and two more are scheduled in 2019.

Big names and big-time programs have come up during court proceedings, and more bombshells may drop when the other cases hit the courtroom.

There’s no doubt the NCAA has been paying close attention, but the question remains: Will the organization do anything about it, or will it be business as usual as the 2018-19 season runs its course with dark clouds hanging overhead?

