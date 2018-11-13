It’s been more than a year since news broke regarding the FBI’s probe into corruption in college basketball recruiting. One federal trial has taken place, and two more are scheduled in 2019.
Big names and big-time programs have come up during court proceedings, and more bombshells may drop when the other cases hit the courtroom.
There’s no doubt the NCAA has been paying close attention, but the question remains: Will the organization do anything about it, or will it be business as usual as the 2018-19 season runs its course with dark clouds hanging overhead?