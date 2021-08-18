 Skip to main content
Trey Colts, sr., RB/LB, Cambridge
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Colts was an Eastern Suburban second-team all-conference selection at both running back and inside linebacker as a junior. He finished the fall 2020 season leading the team in rushing yards and receiving yards and was second on the team in tackles.

