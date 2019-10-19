With No. 1 receiver Davante Adams (toe) ruled out, No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) listed as questionable and No. 3 receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion) listed as doubtful, Trevor Davis (above), whom the Packers traded to the Raiders last month for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, sure would have come in handy this week. Instead, he comes in with the Raiders, having caught four passes for 42 yards with his new team and returning both kickoffs (with a long of 52 yards) and punts (with a long of 13) with his new team.
The Packers are not only thin at receiver but also missed Davis last week, when rookie Darrius Shepherd misjudged a punt, tried to catch it above his head and fumbled it away to the Detroit Lions. Davis figures to play extensively on offense and on special teams against his former club.
“This kid has a lot of qualities that we look for. It’s hard to coach speed and guys that can return punts and kicks and make stuff happen after the catch. We’re looking at this kid like he’s got a real good future,” Gruden said. “He’s been a blessing. He walks in here and he has to start for us against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s our starting punt returner, kick returner and flanker. Then, we go to London and he does it again. He’s been really good. He’s excited, and I’m sure Green Bay is excited to go up against him. It’ll be great homecoming for him.”
At the time of the trade, Davis had caught one pass for 28 yards in the Packers’ season-opening win at Chicago but hadn’t had much impact on special teams this season. With Davis set to be a free agent after the season, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likely was looking to get a pick for him since the team’s increased activity in free agency means they won’t collect as many compensatory picks as they had under Ted Thompson.
“Ultimately, (the trade) was something that long term that I guess we felt like was in the best interests of our team,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Trevor. I think he’s a great football player. He’s proven that. He’s done some really good things. He shows up on tape in Oakland. He had a huge kick return against the Bears, has had a couple of explosive plays as a receiver as well. So, I’m happy for him that he’s doing well there.”