Trevor Syse, sr., QB/SS, Belleville
Trevor Syse, sr., QB/SS, Belleville

The 6-1, 165-pound Syse started the season as a backup prior to taking over the starting role due to an injury and wound up with the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdown passes in the state in the alternate season. The left-hander completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns for Belleville, which finished ranked sixth among small-sized schools in the state coaches’ poll. He was listed among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net.

