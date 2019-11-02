Junior guard | 6-2, 200
Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in eight games.
Scouting report: Anderson was limited to eight games and 55 minutes in 2018-19 because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained a partial tear during a non-contact drill in a preseason practice but decided to play through the pain rather than undergo surgery immediately. It’s understandable why Anderson didn’t like the prospect of sitting: He had to sit out the entire 2017-18 season, per NCAA transfer rules, and missed the final 13 games of his true freshman season at UW-Green Bay due to a back injury. Anderson averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range during 20 starts with the Phoenix. Anderson scored 2,360 points during his high school career, helping Stevens Point win WIAA Division 1 state titles in each of his final two seasons.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Alison Herbst and Dak Prescott.
Favorite TV show to binge? Family Guy.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Kobe King.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @TreMamBa15, @tremamba15