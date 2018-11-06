Sophomore guard
6-2, 201
Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Anderson sat out last season, per NCAA rules, after transferring from UW-Green Bay. He shocked many in May 2017 when he announced he was giving up his scholarship at UW-Green Bay to walk on with the Badgers. Anderson averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range as a true freshman, starting the first 20 games before sustaining a season-ending back injury. He scored 2,360 points during his high school career, helping Stevens Point win WIAA Division 1 state titles in each of his final two seasons. Anderson spent last season leading UW’s scout team and the coaches raved about how much his competitiveness rubbed off on his teammates.
What’s your nickname? Tremamba.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Yeah-Yeah from The Sandlot (Marty York).
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Brevin Pritzl.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : 40.