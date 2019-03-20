Trevor Anderson - Wisconsin

Trevor Anderson, 6-2, 201, so., Stevens Point (Stevens Point) 1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Trevor Anderson, a 6-2 sophomore from Stevens Point, transferred to Wisconsin from UW-Green Bay, where he appeared in 20 games and started 20 games.
Trevor Anderson, 6-2, 201, so., Stevens Point (Stevens Point) 1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Trevor Anderson, a 6-2 sophomore from Stevens Point, transferred to Wisconsin from UW-Green Bay, where he appeared in 20 games and started 20 games.
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
The Beer Baron has set the brackets for 2018. Check out his seeds, study the match-ups, and vote for your favorites!