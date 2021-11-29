 Skip to main content
Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton
Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton

Stoughton's Trenton Dow, top.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Dow was a sectional qualifier at 145, finishing third, and was 10-2 last season. He qualified for state at 132 in 2020.

