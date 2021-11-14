 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trenna Cherney, sr., G/F, Reedsburg
0 Comments

Trenna Cherney, sr., G/F, Reedsburg

  • 0
Trenna Cherney

Senior Trenna Cherney will be one of Reedsburg's key returning pieces that got a shot at a WIAA Division 2 state championship last season. 

Like Wieman, Cherney is entering her fourth year as one of Reedsburg’s key pieces. She averaged 14.5 points per game last season to earn all-state recognition from the WBCA and The Associated Press. Another 5-foot-10 wing, she’s ninth in Reedsburg history with 957 points. “Trenna is fearless,” Simon said. “She has developed an outside game along with her inside game. More than anything, Trenna plays really physical, which contributes to the style we like to play.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics