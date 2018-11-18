The Woolbrights River City Antique Mall is Princeton’s largest antique mall, with more than 40 different dealers. Pam and Dave Woolbright bought it in 2005.
Take a step back into the past in this true antique mall, with beautiful furniture from primitive style to Victorian. Everything is well-displayed including vintage hats, buttons and clothes. There are even items for a “man cave” – from gas pumps to vintage signs.
Visitors walking in the door are greeted with a friendly smile and hello. Woolbrights River City Antique Mall is only a short hour drive from Madison. Shop “Christmas in Princeton” Nov. 23 and 24.
Gift certificates are available for those who are not sure what to buy. The mall is always a fun place to visit. Staff can help find that special piece of furniture, artwork or lamp to brighten a home.
The mall delivers coast to coast. The Woolbrights offer shipping to anywhere in the upper-48 states on items that have been purchased. They have multiple delivery trucks and a couple of top-notch subcontract haulers that only haul antique items.
Every form of payment is accepted; layaways are available.
The Woolbrights buy a large amount of antiques from estates, private collections or customers looking to change or upgrade their current items. Call or email for more information.