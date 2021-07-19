Travis Shaw | 3B

Roughly a month after suffering one of the team’s more gruesome injuries of the season, Shaw started taking batting practice last week but is still a ways away from going out on a rehab assignment and working his way back to Milwaukee.

“We've got to just go through steps,” Counsell said. “Everything's going well with Travis, but that's the progression. We'll have to go through some regular BP on the field with some swings. Do that for a period of time and then you're talking rehab, so we're a ways away, but everything so far has been positive and we're making progress.”