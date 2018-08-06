Every election we have candidates running for office that have big promises without much substance. In the end, they overpromise, underdeliver, spend more of your money, and keep their comfortable jobs.
I’m running to change that; I’m running to protect the taxpayer.
Of the two Republican candidates running, I am the only one with a clear vision for the office and the experience necessary to accomplish its mission. Last spring, I voted to abolish this office. After all of the critical duties have been transferred to other agencies, it was wasteful to spend money on a do-nothing office. However, the voters spoke and wanted to keep this office. Now, we need someone to serve that has a clear vision for the position, so that we make government more effective and efficient, instead of bigger and more burdensome.
My plan as state treasurer will be to perform three main tasks. 1. We should have an elected official assist in audits of state government. The taxpayers need a watchdog and I have the background and skills to make our state government more effective and efficient. 2. I will partner with the Legislature to find ways that we can save taxpayers money and increase integrity in government by transferring duties from unelected bureaucrats into the state treasurer’s office. 3. Protect the taxpayer. We don’t need another politician that wants to grow government. I pledge to find ways to cut government spending and make the office an effective steward of your tax dollars.
Furthermore, I am the only Republican candidate with a background in this area. I grew up in East Troy, where I developed a strong work ethic, learned about the value of a dollar and the importance of honesty and integrity. I took those values and applied them to my first job at Tractor Supply Company. It was clear that I had a passion for numbers and was interested in finance so I took a position as a bank teller with a local community bank. I later earned my degree in finance and business economics, with a minor in accounting. Prior to running for this office, I was a mutual fund administrator for U.S. Bank Fund Services. This experience means that I understand complex financial statements and accounting standards, can uphold the duties of the state treasurer, and will serve as the taxpayer watchdog that you need.
I believe in my campaign promises and I am not running for a comfortable political career. I am running because I have a vision for this office and I want to fulfill my promises to the Wisconsin taxpayer. With your vote on Aug. 14, I’ll be one step closer in accomplishing our goals: Make government less burdensome, remove power away from nonelected bureaucrats, and find ways to cut government spending.
Thank you for your vote!
Travis Hartwig is a Republican candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer.