Every election we have candidates running for office that have big promises without much substance. In the end, they overpromise, underdeliver, spend more of your money, and keep their comfortable jobs.
I’m running to change that; I’m running to protect the taxpayer.
Over the last 30 years, the Legislature has taken away many of the responsibilities of the state treasurer, leaving behind a paid elected office that has nothing to do. Since the voters decided back in April to keep the position, we now need a trusted state treasurer with a clear vision for the office going forward. I have a three-part plan for how we can recreate the position for the 21st century:
My plan as state treasurer will be to perform three main tasks.
1. Assist in audits of state and local government. The taxpayers need a watchdog and I have the background and skills to make our state and local governments more effective and efficient.
2. Cut bureaucracy. I will partner with the Legislature to find ways that we can save taxpayers money and increase integrity in government by transferring duties from unelected bureaucrats into the state treasurer’s office.
3. Protect the taxpayer. We don’t need another politician who wants to grow government. I pledge to find ways to cut government spending and make the office an effective steward of your tax dollars.
Furthermore, I am the only true Wisconsinite in the race. My opponent just sold her Washington, D.C., home in December and started voting in Wisconsin from her parents' address in February. I grew up in East Troy, where I developed a strong work ethic, learned about the value of a dollar and the importance of honesty and integrity. I took those values and applied them to the real world, first at a minimum-wage job, then again in college where I double majored in finance and business economics, and earned a minor in accounting in just 3.5 years. Prior to running for this office, I was a mutual fund administrator for U.S. Bank Fund Services. This experience means that I understand complex financial statements and accounting standards, can uphold the duties of the state treasurer, and will serve as the taxpayer watchdog that you need.
I believe in my campaign promises and I am not running to start a comfortable political career. I am running because I have a vision for this office and I want to fulfill my promises to the Wisconsin taxpayer. With your vote on Nov. 6, we’ll be one step closer in accomplishing our goals: assisting in audits of state and local government, cutting bureaucracy, and protecting our taxpayers.
Thank you for your vote!
Travis Hartwig is the Republican candidate for state treasurer.