Going nowhere: AAA makes no travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time in 20 years, AAA said it will not issue a Memorial Day weekend travel forecast, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The annual forecast that estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend will return next year, AAA said in a statement.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

AAA said Memorial Day 2009 toward the end of the Great Recession currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel.

AAA said it expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.

AAA.com/travel online bookings have been rising, though modestly, since mid-April, suggesting travelers’ confidence is slowly improving. When it is safe to travel, AAA predicts vacationers will have a preference for U.S destinations, mostly local and regional locations, and the great American road trip.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.