 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transported through time

Transported through time

Victorian - Wales

One of the more unique rental properties we came across, this restored 1890s Victorian-style home would make for a vacation setting to rival all others. With historic charm to spare, a large farm kitchen and numerous bedrooms and bathrooms, this is an excellent option for large family gatherings. There's also a small restored cottage — with a kid-friendly loft — that's available part of the year, and a second rental property a mile away for extra-large groups. 

Location: Wales

How much: $276

Sleeps: 16

Victorian - dining room
Victorian - fire pit
Victorian - cottage

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics