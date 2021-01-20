Transported through time

One of the more unique rental properties we came across, this restored 1890s Victorian-style home would make for a vacation setting to rival all others. With historic charm to spare, a large farm kitchen and numerous bedrooms and bathrooms, this is an excellent option for large family gatherings. There's also a small restored cottage — with a kid-friendly loft — that's available part of the year, and a second rental property a mile away for extra-large groups.
Location: Wales
How much: $276
Sleeps: 16