Work is set to start on the Interstate 39/90 south of the Highway 12/18 (West Beltline) interchange in Dane County, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Temporary widening work will occur this fall on the northbound side of I-39/90 between County AB and Highway 12/18, with a reduced work zone speed limit of 60 mph and lane closures scheduled for weeknights. The widening work is expected to be completed in November.
In the spring of 2020, crews will reconstruct and expand I-39/90 in this area as part of the expansion of I-39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line from four to six lanes.
In March/April, traffic will shift onto the northbound side, utilizing the temporary widening lanes, so crews can reconstruct and expand the southbound lanes. Two lanes of travel will be maintained in each direction, separated by a median barrier wall.
In July 2020, traffic will shift onto the new southbound lanes, as crews complete expansion work on the northbound lanes.
A three-month closure of Siggelkow Road under I-39/90 is planned for late summer/early fall of next year so workers can reconstruct the northbound bridge over the roadway. The southbound Interstate bridge over Siggelkow Road was completed in 2014.
The $31.3 million project is expected to be completed next November,
Meanwhile, at the other end of the I-39/90 project, on Friday night southbound traffic on I-43 will be redirected to the new northbound lanes between the County X/Hart Road interchange (Exit 2) and I-39/90 in Beloit. One lane will remain open in each direction.
In conjunction with this shift, the Hart Road ramp to I-43 southbound will be closed starting Friday night through Sunday, August 25.
On Monday night, I-39/90 northbound traffic will shift onto the new lanes between the Illinois state line and Cranston Road. With the shift, the entrance ramp to the Beloit Rest Area along I-39/90 northbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 12 a.m. Tuesday.
The Illinois Highway 75 ramp to I-39/90 northbound also will be closed during this time.
The closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
More information can be found at the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.