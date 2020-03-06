Work starts on I-39/90 between Beltline interchange and Highway AB in Dane County, DOT says

Work has begun for 2020 on Interstate 39/90 between the Beltline interchange and Highway AB in Dane County that is part of the project expanding I-39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line, the state Department of Transportation said this week.

The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph northbound and nightly lane closures have begun in preparation for next week’s I-39/90 southbound traffic shift within the area.

To accommodate the traffic switch, the eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Early next week, all I-39/90 traffic will shift onto the northbound side so crews can reconstruct and expand the southbound lanes between the Beltline interchange and County AB. Two lanes will be maintained in each direction, separated by a median barrier wall.

In July, I-39/90 traffic will shift onto the new southbound concrete lanes, and the northbound lanes will be rebuilt.

A three-month closure of Siggelkow Road, under I-39/90, is planned for early July to early October as crews reconstruct the northbound bridge over the road. The southbound I-39/90 bridge over Siggelkow Road was completed in 2014.