The next step in the massive road building project to widen and reconstruct Interstate 39/90 between Madison and the state line begins this week, with work starting on the southbound stretch from Madison to Edgerton.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the work zone stretches from Highway AB just south of Madison to East Church Road, about two miles north of the Highway 51 interchange for Stoughton.
This part of the multi-year Interstate rebuild has a $41.4 million price tag and should be completed by mid-November.
The initial first few weeks of work will require single-lane closures at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.
"During these operations, traffic shifts are anticipated within these project limits to accommodate future traffic staging," said DOT project communications manager Steven Theisen.
By mid-April, all Interstate traffic in the 10-mile work zone will be shifted over to the northbound side by using crossovers, so the southbound side can be rebuilt and expanded.
"Two lanes of traffic will stay open in each direction, with the northbound and southbound lanes separated by a median barrier wall," Theisen said. "Please stay in your lane and follow the posted speed limits to safely navigate these areas."
All ramps will stay open at the Highway N interchange, also known as Exit 147.
Occasional nighttime ramp closures are possible and electronic message boards will give advance notice when the closures will take place.
Local roads and highways under the Interstate will need to be shut down during the construction season so overpass bridge work can be completed.
The roads scheduled to be closed include Highways MN, W and B, and Drotning Road. Drivers will need to use alternate routes when the local roads are closed.
The DOT said Highways W and B cannot be closed at the same time.
An informal open house meeting about the Madison to Edgerton project is on April 11 at 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 Highway N.
There's no presentation planned, but DOT officials will be at the open house to discuss the project with interested individuals.
The north segment of the I-39/90 project includes the rebuild of the Beltline interchange, but work on the interchange won't begin until 2020.