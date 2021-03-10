Work resumes next week on I-39/90 and Highway 12/18 interchange in Madison, DOT says

Work resumes next week on the new interchange at Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (the Beltline) in Madison, the state Department of Transportation said.
This year, crews will finish the new I-39/90 configuration through the core of the Beltline interchange, which includes a right exit lane for I-39/90 northbound to Highway 12/18 westbound — eliminating the current left exit — as well as a dual lane exit for I-39/90 southbound to Highway 12/18 westbound, DOT said.
When the Beltline interchange project is finished in November, I-39/90 will feature three southbound lanes through this interchange with dedicated off-ramp lanes to the Madison Beltline. Three northbound lanes will be constructed before and after the interchange, with accommodations for a potential third lane through the interchange core.
During the project, I-39/90 will remain open to two lanes each way during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday nights, while there will be periodic nighttime ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
DOT said the following long-term ramp closures are anticipated at the Beltline interchange:
• Highway 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound will be closed from mid-April to mid-May.
• I-39/90 southbound loop ramp to Highway 12/18 eastbound will be closed in August and September.
• Highway 12/18 westbound loop ramp to the southbound Interstate will be closed for three months starting in August.
• I-39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 12/18 eastbound will be closed in August.
Alternate routes include the signed detour using the Beltline and Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange.
Single lane closures also are anticipated on Highway 12/18 westbound and eastbound near the Beltline interchange.
All lane restrictions, ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
Register for project email updates and follow the project Facebook page for more information.
Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020