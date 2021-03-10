Work resumes next week on I-39/90 and Highway 12/18 interchange in Madison, DOT says

Work resumes next week on the new interchange at Interstate 39/90 and Highway 12/18 (the Beltline) in Madison, the state Department of Transportation said.

This year, crews will finish the new I-39/90 configuration through the core of the Beltline interchange, which includes a right exit lane for I-39/90 northbound to Highway 12/18 westbound — eliminating the current left exit — as well as a dual lane exit for I-39/90 southbound to Highway 12/18 westbound, DOT said.

When the Beltline interchange project is finished in November, I-39/90 will feature three southbound lanes through this interchange with dedicated off-ramp lanes to the Madison Beltline. Three northbound lanes will be constructed before and after the interchange, with accommodations for a potential third lane through the interchange core.

During the project, I-39/90 will remain open to two lanes each way during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday nights, while there will be periodic nighttime ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

DOT said the following long-term ramp closures are anticipated at the Beltline interchange: