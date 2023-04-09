Construction that starts Monday on highways 18/151 and 113 could cause traffic headaches for Dane County motorists.

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $34 million contract to reconstruct Highway 18/151 between Town Hall Road in Mount Horeb and Fitchrona Road in Fitchburg, the state Department of Transportation said.

The project will repair deteriorated pavement on 18/151 and adjacent ramps with concrete base patching and an asphalt overlay, and also include an extended right turn lane along the westbound off ramp to Highway PB.

During the construction that is scheduled to be finished in June 2024, Highway 18/151 will remain open to traffic with single-lane closures.

Evers also recently signed a $9.8 million contract to reconstruct Highway 113 between Knutson Drive in Madison and Wisconsin 19 in Waunakee, DOT said.

The work includes replacing deteriorating pavement in the 3.4-mile-long project, new traffic signals at the River Road intersection, reconstructing the Arboretum Drive/Bong Road intersection into a single-lane roundabout.

During the construction that is scheduled to be completed in September, Highway 113 will be closed and detoured using Highway 151, Interstate 39/90/94, and Highway 19.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022