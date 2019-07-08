A stretch of Bridge Road in Monona is being reconstructed starting today (Monday), and the work won't be completed until late November.
The reconstruction goes from Broadway to Winnequah Road.
City officials said only southbound traffic on Bridge Road will be allowed to cross the Yahara River bridge, but traffic will be detoured through the new Riverfront development along Inland Way and then to Broadway.
Northbound traffic will be detoured from Broadway east to either Falcon Circle or Monona Drive.
The work includes new decking on the bridge, new sidewalks and the redesign of the River Road/Winnequah Road intersection to include a four-way stop.
Pedestrian and bike improvements also are part of the work.
Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.